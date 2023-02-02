Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $700M

The Powerball jackpot spiked to a whopping $700 million after no winning tickets matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.

The estimated cash option value is $375.7 million, according to the game's website.

Wednesday's numbers drawn were 31, 43, 58, 59, and 66. The red Powerball was 9 and the Power Play was 2x.

The next drawing is slated for Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November.

There were seven Powerball jackpots won last year, including the world record $2.04 billion jackpot that was hit by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners can either select their prize as an annuity or a lump-sum payment. If the annuity option is selected, the winner is guaranteed to receive 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.