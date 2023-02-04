Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

Powerball winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $700M jackpot

Saturday's jackpot is worth $700 million with a cash value of $375.7 million

No winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

Saturday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $700 million.

The cash value is estimated at $375.7 million. 

Saturday's numbers drawn were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58  Powerball: 10  Power Play:  2x

POWERBALL JACKPOT JUMPS TO ESTIMATED $700M

Picking Powerball numbers

A customer fills out a Powerball lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File / AP Newsroom)

Wednesday's numbers drawn were  31, 43, 58, 59, 66   Powerball: 09 Power Play:  2x

One ticket sold in New York matched five numbers and the Power Play worth $2 million.

Two tickets sold in Florida and North Carolina matched five numbers worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November.

 It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'

Powerball logo

Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster. 

powerball ticket

A Powerball card played at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic / AP Newsroom)

POWERBALL LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES

Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.