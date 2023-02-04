Powerball winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $700M jackpot
Saturday's jackpot is worth $700 million with a cash value of $375.7 million
No winning tickets matched all six numbers drawn in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Saturday night's jackpot is worth an estimated $700 million.
The cash value is estimated at $375.7 million.
Saturday's numbers drawn were 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2x
POWERBALL JACKPOT JUMPS TO ESTIMATED $700M
Wednesday's numbers drawn were 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 Powerball: 09 Power Play: 2x
One ticket sold in New York matched five numbers and the Power Play worth $2 million.
Two tickets sold in Florida and North Carolina matched five numbers worth $1 million.
The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since November.
It hit Kansas for the first time since 2012 on Nov. 19, with a grand prize of $92.9 million for the annuity option.
LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE 'HITTING THE JACKPOT'
A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California in November for the record $2.04 billion grand prize, according to lottery officials.
The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
In August 2021, Powerball added a third weekly drawing to help increase jackpots faster.
POWERBALL LOTTERY DRAWING: WINNERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THESE STATES
Powerball is played on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.