Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion jackpot delayed due to technical glitch

Hurry up and… wait.

The highly-anticipated drawing for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot was delayed Monday night due to a technical glitch… leaving people eagerly anticipating those winning numbers.

"Tonight's Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the California Lottery wrote on Twitter.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the tweet continued. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

Monday's prize exceeded the $1.586 billion jackpot that was won in 2016.

The advertised prize is for winners who receive their winnings through an annuity paid over 29 years. However, winners typically select the cash option .

The cash estimate for Monday's winning numbers is $929.1 million.

The drawing on Monday comes after no one won the $1.6 billion prize on Saturday.

There have been 40 straight Powerball drawings without a winner.

Nobody has matched all six numbers and won the grand prize since August 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won in Pennsylvania.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball officials.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.