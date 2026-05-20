Popular Costco patio swings recalled after injuries linked to dangerous fall hazard

Thousands of patio swings sold at Costco are being recalled because the seats can suddenly detach while in use, creating what officials describe as a "risk of serious injury or death from a fall hazard."

World Bright International Limited is recalling about 18,500 Agio Menlo Woven Patio Swings following eight incidents in which the swing seat separated from the frame, resulting in at least eight injuries, according to a May 14 notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"The firm has received eight reports of the swing seat detaching from the swing frame, resulting in eight reports of injury, including impact injuries to the head and arms," CPSC said.

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The recalled swings carry model number 1934256 and feature a black metal frame, brown woven wicker seating and a fabric canopy.

The products were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online at Costco.com between February and March 2026 for between $549 and $649.

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Owners of the recalled patio swings are urged to stop using them immediately.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 1,074.01 -20.31 -1.86%

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled patio swings and contact World Bright International Limited to receive a free repair in the form of replacement hooks and instructions for replacing the hooks," CPSC said.

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The recall comes amid a number of recent safety alerts involving Costco products.

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Last week, the CPSC also announced the recall of more than 113,000 electric kettles sold at Costco and HomeGoods after reports that the handles can detach and spill hot water, including one reported second-degree burn.

Costco and World Bright International Limited did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.