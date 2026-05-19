Popular Costco kitchen gadget recalled after fire hazard leaves person burned

More than 113,000 electric kettles sold at Costco and HomeGoods have been recalled after reports that the handles can detach and spill hot water, including one reported second-degree burn, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall, announced May 14, involves ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle and Enfinigy Kettle Pro electric stainless-steel kettles after reports of the handles loosening and separating, posing a risk of serious injury due to a burn hazard.

About 113,440 kettles were recalled in the United States, according to the CPSC report. An additional 43,963 were sold in Canada and 48 were sold in Mexico.

BLACKSTONE SEASONING BLEND RECALLED OVER POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

The firm received 163 reports of kettle handles loosening or separating, including five incidents involving handle separation and one reported second-degree burn.

The affected kettles can be identified by model numbers 53101-200 and 53101-201 for the 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle, and 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503 and 53101-504 for the 1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro.

The model numbers and "ZWILLING" branding can be found on the bottom of the kettle and the power base.

MORE THAN 125,000 CHILDREN’S TOWER STOOLS RECALLED NATIONWIDE DUE TO POSSIBLE DEADLY DEFECT

The electric stainless-steel kettles came in several colors, including black, silver, rose gold and white, according to the recall notice. ZWILLING branding appears on the kettle itself.

The kettles were sold at Costco, HomeGoods stores nationwide and online at zwilling.com from December 2019 through February 2026 for between $120 and $200.

Customers are urged to stop using the kettles immediately and to contact the brand in exchange for a full refund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Consumers in the U.S. should also visit the brand's website for instructions before disposing of the recalled product, including unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord and uploading a photo of it.

A representative for Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.