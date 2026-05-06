Costco recalls popular product in 2 states over potential ingredient mix-up

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a warning for Costco shoppers in the Northeast.

A major mislabeling error has turned a standard beef dinner into a potential medical emergency for those with shellfish allergies. Giovanni Rana ravioli — specifically the "Rustic Beef Sauce & Creamy Burrata Cheese" variety — may actually contain shrimp and lobster sauce.

"The shrimp and lobster, known allergens (shellfish), are not declared on the product label," the USDA’s press release reads. "The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that they received two consumer complaints reporting the beef sauce and burrata ravioli actually contained shrimp ravioli."

COSTCO ISSUES URGENT RECALL ON POPULAR PRODUCT LINKED TO BURN INJURIES

The 32-ounce plastic packages of ravioli affected by the recall contain the establishment number "44870" inside the USDA mark of inspection and have "best-by" dates between May 14, 2026, and June 25, 2026.

These packages were shipped exclusively to Costco retail stores in Maryland and New Jersey.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider," the USDA said.

While the product is no longer on store shelves, the "use-by" dates extend well into June, meaning households may have this sitting in their kitchens right now. Because it was sold at Costco, these are large, bulk packages often bought for future meals.

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"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA continues. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Costco has now listed the product under its recall section on its website, and a posted note to past buyers instructs them to return the product to a Costco warehouse "to obtain a full refund."