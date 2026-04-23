Costco issues urgent recall on popular product linked to burn injuries

Heated socks sold at Costco have been recalled after customers reported burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The 32 Degrees Heated Socks were sold in medium, large and extra large. The CPSC report said when the socks are worn during "high intensity activities" they pose a potential burn hazard.

According to the CPSC, there were 14 reported heat-related incidents with the socks, and 13 of them involved first- or second-degree partial thickness burns.

The CPSC did not specify whether the issue stems from the battery pack, heating elements or prolonged heat exposure.

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About 207,806 packs of socks were recalled.

The affected socks were sold at both Costco retailers and online at Costco.com from August 2025 through March 2026, ranging from $30 and $46 in price.

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A spokesperson for Costco did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

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Consumers are urged to stop using the socks immediately and return them to Costco for a full refund. For additional information, customers can contact 32 Degrees toll-free at 833-997-2452 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@32degrees.com or visit the company’s website and click "Sock Recall" under the Support section.

The recall underscores a broader concern with heated wearable products, where items marketed for everyday comfort can pose risks when used in real-world conditions.

Since consumers increasingly rely on battery-powered apparel during active use — from outdoor work to exercise — the reported injuries highlight a potential gap between how these products are expected to perform and how they actually function under higher-intensity activity.

The recall comes as Costco has faced other recent product safety issues, including a Generac portable generator sold through the retailer that was recalled over fire risks.

Fox Business' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.