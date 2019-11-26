Popeyes’ new Thanksgiving meal might be easier to find than its chicken sandwich

While Popeyes’ wildly popular chicken sandwich may still be hard to find, the fast-food giant has something else in store for Thanksgiving: full-sized Cajun-style turkeys.

The restaurant said it will again offer its Cajun Style Turkey, precooked and hand rubbed with Louisiana seasoning. Prices start at $39.99 for the 13-pound-to-16-pound birds, Thrillist noted.

Patrons can preorder the flash-fried turkeys in person or over the phone at participating U.S. locations, according to MSN Lifestyle, and thaw and reheat them in the oven after they're delivered.

At least a few social media users were excited by that idea: “I’d actually Venmo you if you got the Cajun Turkey from Popeyes - the finest bird establishment in the land,” @CLueHeywood wrote on Twitter. “Please know that the best thing at @PopeyesChicken isn’t the chicken sandwich. It’s the Cajun Fried Turkey,” @doncmleon tweeted.

Popeyes’ Thanksgiving offering is one several coming for the holidays: Subway is offering free delivery this week to anyone who wants sandwiches for Thanksgiving. Boston Market stores will be open Nov. 28 with a carousel of delivery and takeout options. And Tim Hortons is rolling out a festive lineup of new food and drinks.

And the holiday spotlight this year could make sense for these brands, too, considering Americans were projected to spend a whopping $968 million in 2019 on turkeys alone.

Restaurant Brands International’s stock is up more than 16 percent on the year. In addition to Popeyes, the company owns Burger King and Tim Hortons.

