Subway offering free delivery for Thanksgiving week — here’s how to get yours

Subway has a deal for anyone who wants sandwiches this Thanksgiving.

The restaurant chain, which brought in more than $10 billion in U.S. sales last year, said it would waive delivery fees on all orders through third-parties like Grubhub and Uber Eats.

Hungry customers can order holiday meals, including the brand’s signature turkey breast and roast beef sandwiches, or old classics like ultimate cheesy garlic bread subs.

“Every day, Subway offers flexibility and convenience to its guests,” Michael Lang, Subway's senior director of Global Convenience, said in a statement. “And to kick off the holiday season, we want to help our guests avoid extra cooking, cleaning and driving around so they can be in the moment with friends and family."

To get free delivery, guests can place on order through one of Subway's ordering partners and use the code GETSUBWAY19. Service and other fees still apply, the company said.

Subway isn’t the only brand offering holiday deals this Thanksgiving, though. Nearly all Boston Market stores will be open Nov. 28 with a carousel of delivery and take-out options. And Tim Hortons is rolling out a festive lineup of new food and drinks.

The holiday spotlight this year could make sense for these brands, considering Americans were projected to spend a whopping $968.8 million in 2019 on turkeys alone.

