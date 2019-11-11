Thanksgiving with all the trimmings delivered right to your door

The average American will spend about $186 on Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Boston Market has a deal for $14.

Nearly all of the fast-casual restaurant stores will be open Nov. 28, according to a press statement, and offer delivery and take-out options for diners who prefer to eat at home. The marquee meal features sliced roasted turkey breast or half rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $13.99.

Also on tap: complete Thanksgiving spreads, pre-cooked and frozen, delivered directly to your door and ready to heat and serve within two to three hours once thawed. Prices vary based on food selections. You can also order individual meals for $10 a person or buffet-style catering for 10 or more people, delivered or picked up in-store, starting at $10.99.

“From hosting house guests to getting a jump start on holiday shopping and everything in between, we all know how stressful the holidays can be,” Boston Market Chief Executive Officer Frances Allen said in the statement. “Our goal is to give as much precious time back to those who need it most this Thanksgiving the only way we know how.”

The holiday spotlight makes sense, considering Americans were projected to spend a whopping $991 million in 2018 on turkeys alone, according to Finder.com. The brand has ramped up its Thanksgiving prep and offerings the last few years and in 2017 began home delivery for what it calls its version of the “Super Bowl”.

Boston Market’s parent company is private equity firm Sun Capital Partners, which also owns the Smokey Bones, Friendly’s and Johnny Rockets restaurants.

Check out the options at www.bostonmarket.com/holiday-meal-catering-and-delivery/.