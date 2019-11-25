Red Lobster’s new ugly sweater has a pocket for what?

You can have your biscuits and keep them, too.

In time for the holidays, restaurant giant Red Lobster is rolling out a hot new promotion: an ugly sweater decorated with seafood and snowflakes that has a pocket for biscuits.

The sweater’s kangaroo pouch-style front pocket is insulated so leftover biscuits can stay warm and will be available for a limited time for $39.99 Tuesday at RedLobsterShop.com.

“For those looking to turn heads at their office holiday party or give an unforgettable gift to a seafood-loving loved one, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit ‘Ugly’ Holiday Sweater is guaranteed to help holiday enthusiasts sleigh all season long,” Salli Setta, the chain’s president and chief concept officer, said in a statement. “We are excited to give our passionate guests the opportunity to bring their love of Red Lobster home for the holidays.”

Many social media users reacted fondly to the new offer: "Take my money," @Bubols tweeted. "I'm totally gonna get that Red Lobster sweater," @RobertSwartwood wrote.

And there are more than enough biscuits to go around. Red Lobster, in 2017, estimated it makes nearly one million biscuits a day, which run around $3 for a half dozen and $5 for a full dozen. That “would tower 137 times the Empire State Building,” the company said.

The sweater is only part of Red Lobster’s holiday rollout, though. The brand is opening its first-ever pop-up merchandise store online where, along with the sweater, customers can shop collectibles and other food-carrying clothing items, like an insulated fanny pack.

Additionally, the restaurant will offer free food delivery starting Nov. 29 through Dec. 5 for guests who order on its website and 10 percent off store gift cards of $100 or more.

Red Lobster joins a crowded field of restaurant chains offering new deals for the holidays.

Subway is offering free delivery this week to anyone who wants sandwiches for Thanksgiving. Boston Market stores will be open Nov. 28 with a carousel of delivery and takeout options. And Tim Hortons is rolling out a festive lineup of new food and drinks.

The holiday spotlight this year could make sense for these brands, too, considering Americans were projected to spend a whopping $968 million in 2019 on food alone.

