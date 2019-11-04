Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks

Popeyes chicken sandwich fight leads to fatal stabbing: Reports

By FOXBusiness
An altercation over a Popeyes’ chicken sandwich resulted in the fatal stabbing of a man at a restaurant in Maryland, according to multiple reports on Monday.

The incident occurred at a Popeyes location in Oxon Hill, Fox 5 DC reported. A fight ensued after someone cut other customers in line, sources said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The Prince George's County Police Department and Restaurant Brands could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.

Popeyes chicken sandwich returned to stores nationwide on Sunday. The popular menu item quickly went out of stock during its initial run last August and became a viral sensation on social media.

The sandwich’s return produced long lines at Popeyes stores and drive-thru lanes around the country. Several videos posted on social media showed tempers flaring between customers while they waited for their orders.

“Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands, the parent company of Popeyes, said in a statement ahead of the sandwich's re-release. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

The sandwich sells for $3.99 and is available in classic and spicy flavors.

