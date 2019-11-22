Expand / Collapse search
Tim Hortons adding holiday coffees and doughnuts to menu

By FOXBusiness
Americans are expected to spend up to $730 billion on the holidays this year, and Tim Hortons will take a piece of that.

The restaurant chain is celebrating the holidays with a festive lineup of food and drinks. The lineup will be available at select U.S. stores for a limited time, the company said.

Tim Hortons, which collected $3 billion in revenue last year, isn’t the only brand ramping up for the holidays. Restaurant chain Boston Market announced a Thanksgiving deal this month with a carousel of meal options starting at $14. And coffee competitors, Dunkin and Starbucks, each have takes on holiday season drinks, like peppermint mocha.

The items will include an iced peppermint cappuccino, a hot peppermint latte and hot chocolate and hot and iced crème Brulee options. Tree-shaped doughnut filled with Venetian cream, a raspberry-filed doughnut, a chocolate candy cane doughnut, a jingle bell Boston cream doughnut and a gingerbread muffin, among other options.

Americans eat about 10 billion doughnuts a year, and revenue in the coffee industry is at a whopping $80.9 million in 2019, data from Statista show.

