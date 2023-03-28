Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Odd News

Police in Arizona search for 15-foot-tall red spoon statue stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen

Police are asking for information on the theft of a giant red spoon that sat outside a Phoenix Dairy Queen location in Arizona

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 28

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Police are searching for a giant red spoon that was nabbed from outside a Phoenix-based Dairy Queen last week.

The 15-foot spoon — a signature of the national restaurant chain — was stolen between the evening of Friday, March 24 and the morning of March 25, according to a report by Sgt. Brian Bower, a public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 51st Ave. and Thomas Road in Phoenix where a caller stated that the spoon statue had been stolen from a Dairy Queen store, the PPD confirmed to FOX Business.

DAIRY QUEEN RECOGNIZING START OF SPRINGTIME WITH FREE CONES

The large "DQ spoon" prop is featured only on exteriors of the newest restaurants built or renovated in recent years, Amie Hoffner, corporate communications director for Dairy Queen, told FOX Business.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz of the Phoenix Police Public Affairs Bureau told FOX Business that the suspect or suspects remain outstanding and there is no additional information to provide at this time.

She added that there was "limited surveillance" at the location of the incident and that the case has been turned over to a property crimes detective for review.

Phoenix City Council Sal DiCiccio tweeted about the incident shortly after it was reported.

"Just in from PD. Keep an eye out: Just in case anyone happens to see it, a 15 foot spoon statue was stolen from a Dairy Queen at 5100 West Thomas Road. It should stick out. The corporate office is pretty upset about it," DiCiccio wrote.

phoenix police

Sergeant Melissa Soliz of the Phoenix Police Public Affairs Bureau spoke with Fox News Digital about the onlooking search for a large red spoon that was nabbed from a Phoenix Dairy Queen store. The large "DQ spoon" prop is featured only on exteriors (Phoenix Police Department / Fox News)

BUSINESSES TAKE DRASTIC ACTION TO PROTECT AGAINST RAMPANT SHOPLIFTING, ORGANIZED CRIME THEFTS

While someone taking off with a giant red spoon may sound like a joke, theft of corporate signage is serious business, Soliz said. 

In January, Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with the theft of a bronze statue belonging to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Soliz.

DQ blizzard with red spoon

Phoenix police are on the lookout for a 15-foot spoon that was stolen from a local Phoenix Dairy Queen last week. "We are known for our iconic red spoon," Dairy Queen wrote on Linkedin in 2022. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"It was a very expensive statue," Soliz said. 

"They actually caught the suspect, and he admitted to stealing the statue," she added. "So I wouldn't necessarily say [this] was a prank."

CAR THEFTS IN US TOP 1 MILLION FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 2008

Soliz said there is no evidence suggesting the two crimes are connected.

﻿The iconic "DQ red spoon" is served with Dairy Queen treats, like Blizzards and banana splits, according to Hoffner.

DQ storefront and Phoenix split

An investigation is still underway as the Phoenix Police Department is searching for the suspect or suspects who are responsible for stealing a large, red spoon from the outside of a Dairy Queen restaurant. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group/Getty Images/Phoenix Police Department / Fox News)

FOX Business reached out to Dairy Queen corporate headquarters for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Anyone with information about the stolen red spoon is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.