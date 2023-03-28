Police in Arizona search for 15-foot-tall red spoon statue stolen from Phoenix Dairy Queen

Police are searching for a giant red spoon that was nabbed from outside a Phoenix-based Dairy Queen last week.

The 15-foot spoon — a signature of the national restaurant chain — was stolen between the evening of Friday, March 24 and the morning of March 25, according to a report by Sgt. Brian Bower, a public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department (PPD).

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 51st Ave. and Thomas Road in Phoenix where a caller stated that the spoon statue had been stolen from a Dairy Queen store, the PPD confirmed to FOX Business.

The large "DQ spoon" prop is featured only on exteriors of the newest restaurants built or renovated in recent years, Amie Hoffner, corporate communications director for Dairy Queen, told FOX Business.

Just in from PD. Keep an eye out 👁️:



Just in case anyone happens to see it, a 15 foot spoon statue was stolen from a Dairy Queen at 5100 West Thomas Road. It should stick out. The corporate office is pretty upset about it. — Sal DiCiccio (@Sal_DiCiccio) March 25, 2023

Sgt. Melissa Soliz of the Phoenix Police Public Affairs Bureau told FOX Business that the suspect or suspects remain outstanding and there is no additional information to provide at this time.

She added that there was "limited surveillance" at the location of the incident and that the case has been turned over to a property crimes detective for review.

Phoenix City Council Sal DiCiccio tweeted about the incident shortly after it was reported.

Phoenix City Council Sal DiCiccio tweeted about the incident shortly after it was reported.

While someone taking off with a giant red spoon may sound like a joke, theft of corporate signage is serious business, Soliz said.

In January, Phoenix police arrested a man in connection with the theft of a bronze statue belonging to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Soliz.

"It was a very expensive statue," Soliz said.

"They actually caught the suspect, and he admitted to stealing the statue," she added. "So I wouldn't necessarily say [this] was a prank."

The sweet tooth is strong with this one. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/Arv0rYd9zF — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) May 4, 2022

Soliz said there is no evidence suggesting the two crimes are connected.

﻿The iconic "DQ red spoon" is served with Dairy Queen treats, like Blizzards and banana splits, according to Hoffner.

FOX Business reached out to Dairy Queen corporate headquarters for comment.

Anyone with information about the stolen red spoon is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.