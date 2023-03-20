Dairy Queen recognizing start of springtime with free cones

Springtime officially started Monday, prompting Dairy Queen to recognize the occasion by offering customers a free dessert.

Dairy Queen said it was presenting customers a complimentary small vanilla ice cream cone Monday as a way to "kick off treat szn." The chain said the "Free Cone Day" event is an all-day one.

Participating Dairy Queen locations that aren’t in shopping malls around the country will have the offer "while supplies last," according to the company.

The U.S., Canada and more than 20 other countries are home to a total of more than 7,000 Dairy Queen stores, according to the chain’s website. Berkshire Hathaway owns International Dairy Queen Inc.

Dairy Queen’s website noted the free cones "may not be valid on delivery or mobile orders."

The chain tweeted about the promotion over the weekend ahead of its launch. It had previously announced it would be doing the cone giveaways Monday roughly two weeks ago.

"The snow has melted, the birds are back, and flowers are in full bloom… that can only mean one thing… treat szn arrives in 2 days!" Dairy Queen said Saturday.

The soft-serve ice cream chain’s origins date back more than eight decades.

