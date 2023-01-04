Pennsylvania Walmart closes, then opens doors for public auction: 'A fun process'
Small businesses and the public took part in a Walmart closure auction in Pittsburgh this week. The sale included furniture, fire extinguishers, toilet paper and more.
Gretchen Eichenberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for FOX Business and Fox News Digital.
