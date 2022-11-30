Dairy Queen debuts Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard and brings back a minty favorite

Dairy Queen is releasing a new holiday treat and bringing back a seasonal favorite for the month of December.

Sweet-toothed customers can satisfy their cravings with the chain’s new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat or the chain’s revived Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat, according to a company announcement published in Dairy Queen’s online newsroom.

The Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard Treat is a soft-serve ice cream dessert blended with sugar cookie pieces, icing and sprinkles.

Dairy Queen’s Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat is also made with vanilla soft serve but is blended with candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks, according to the chain’s press release.

Both desserts will be on Dairy Queen’s December Blizzard of the Month Treats menu at U.S. locations.

International Dairy Queen Inc., the Minnesota-based parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc., has more than 7,000 locations in the U.S., Canada and 20-plus countries, according to the company’s corporate summary.

Other quick-service food chains have already gotten into the holiday spirit with festive beverages.

In November, Dunkin’ announced it was releasing a new Cookie Butter Cold Brew, Wendy’s announced it was releasing its first-ever Peppermint Frosty and Chick-fil-A announced it was bringing back its Peppermint Chip Milkshake.