Pizza Hut celebrates March Madness with mini basketballs

Basketball-loving pizza eaters will soon be able to buy mini basketballs through either the chain’s website or mobile app, Pizza Hut announced Wednesday. Sales of the basketballs sporting the colors red and black and emblazoned with the phrase "No One Out Pizzas The Hut" kick off March 14 across the country, it said.

They will have a $7 price point when they roll out at participating locations in the coming week. The pizza chain last sold mini basketballs in the 1990s, according to Pizza Hut.

"We’re back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness and we wanted to do something special for pizza loving basketball fans," Pizza Hut Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan said in a statement.

The Yum! Brands subsidiary also unveiled March Madness-themed boxes that can transform "into a basketball hoop and backboard that pairs perfectly" with the mini basketballs, the company said. Those boxes, which launched Wednesday at participating restaurants, have been specifically designated for the Big New Yorker pizza it added to its menu on a limited-time basis in February.

The day Pizza Hut’s mini basketballs become available is when the first games for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be played. For the women’s tournament, the First Four games are scheduled for March 15 and 16, according to the NCAA.

The championship games for both will take place in early April.

