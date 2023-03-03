Expand / Collapse search
Barack Obama-signed March Madness bracket up for auction, estimated value at $20,000

Obama predicted Indiana would beat Louisville in final

When Barack Obama was president, he filled out a March Madness bracket just like the rest of us. Now, one of is up for auction.

Obama's 2013 bracket, when he selected Indiana to win it all, is up for bidding via Heritage Auctions, which says the estimated value is at least $20,000.

Barack Obama

Former President Obama speaks at a rally as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Nov. 2, 2020, at Turner Field in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson / AP Newsroom)

The 44th president met annually with ESPN to fill out a bracket while he was in office, but this one wasn't his best.

He got just one Final Four team correct — eventual champion Louisville — and also had Wichita State losing in the first round. The Shockers made the Final Four as an eight seed. He also had No. 4 Syracuse and No. 3 Marquette as second-round exits, but they both reached the Elite Eight.

Let's give the guy some credit though. He accurately predicted No. 13 La Salle taking down No. 4 Kansas State in the first round. 

We can't blame him for not predicting No. 15 Florida Gulf Coast's historic run into the Sweet 16, nor will we get on him for not calling Harvard, a 14 seed, over third-seeded New Mexico.

Louisville celebrates

Peyton Siva (3) and the Louisville Cardinals celebrate after they defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the 2013 NCAA men's Final Four at the Georgia Dome April 8, 2013, in Atlanta. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Louisville's run came despite Kevin Ware's compound injury against Duke in the Elite Eight.

The bracket is a whiteboard with text at the top that says, "PRESIDENTIAL BRACKET 2013 MEN'S TOURNAMENT," and it is now behind plexiglass. It is signed on the left side of the Final Four.

Obama and Rick Pitino

Head coach Rick Pitino, right, presents President Obama with a jersey from the Louisville Cardinals, the 2013 NCAA men's basketball champions, during an event in the East Room of the White House July 23, 2013, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It was Obama's first bracket after re-election in Nov. 2012. Bidding began Friday.