Pizza Hut launches new melty sandwich as pizza pie alternative for solo customers

Pizza Hut is re-entering the "handheld category" with a new menu item that resembles a pizza-like sandwich.

Pizza Hut Melts are made with two folded-over slices of thin crust, melted cheese, meat and vegetables, according to a press release the chain released Tuesday, Oct. 18.

PIZZA IS THE 'MOST EXPENSIVE' IN THESE 9 STATES

Four options are available for purchase now, including a Pepperoni Lover’s Melt, a Buffalo Chicken Melt, a Chicken Bacon Parmesan Melt and a Meat Lover’s Melt.

Each Pizza Hut Melt option is served with a complementary dipping sauce, such as marinara, buffalo and ranch.

The Pizza Hut Melt succeeds its handheld predecessors the P’Zone, a pizza-calzone hybrid that debuted in 2002, and the P’Zolo, a pizza-sub sandwich hybrid that debuted in 2012.

TACO BELL'S MEXICAN PIZZA TO RETURN AS PERMANENT MENU ITEM IN SEPTEMBER

"We like to say – pizza is for we, melts are for me because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie," said Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

"With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want," Morgan continued.

DOMINO'S PIZZA TO CLOSE ALL LOCATIONS IN ITALY AFTER 7 YEARS: REPORT

Participating restaurants are selling Pizza Hut Melts for $6.99, according to the chain’s press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 109.98 +3.21 +3.01% PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 72.24 +3.94 +5.77% DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 321.16 +3.82 +1.20%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Competing non-pizza menu items in the handheld category at major pizza chains include Papa John’s Papadia, a flatbread sandwich, and Domino’s list of sub sandwiches.