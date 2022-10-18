Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fast Food

Pizza Hut launches new melty sandwich as pizza pie alternative for solo customers

Pizza Hut Melts are a handheld pizza-sandwich menu item that can feed a single person when a whole pie isn’t needed

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for October 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Pizza Hut is re-entering the "handheld category" with a new menu item that resembles a pizza-like sandwich.

Pizza Hut Melts are made with two folded-over slices of thin crust, melted cheese, meat and vegetables, according to a press release the chain released Tuesday, Oct. 18.

PIZZA IS THE 'MOST EXPENSIVE' IN THESE 9 STATES

Four options are available for purchase now, including a Pepperoni Lover’s Melt, a Buffalo Chicken Melt, a Chicken Bacon Parmesan Melt and a Meat Lover’s Melt.

The four Pizza Hut Melt options

Pizza Hut's new Melts line includes a Pepperoni Lover’s, a Buffalo Chicken, a Chicken Bacon Parmesan and a Meat Lover’s option. (Pizza Hut / Fox News)

Each Pizza Hut Melt option is served with a complementary dipping sauce, such as marinara, buffalo and ranch.

The Pizza Hut Melt succeeds its handheld predecessors the P’Zone, a pizza-calzone hybrid that debuted in 2002, and the P’Zolo, a pizza-sub sandwich hybrid that debuted in 2012.

TACO BELL'S MEXICAN PIZZA TO RETURN AS PERMANENT MENU ITEM IN SEPTEMBER

Pizza Hut's P'Zone and P'Zolo

Pizza Hut's previous single-serve handheld menu options include the P'Zone (left) and P'Zolo (right). (Pizza Hut / Fox News)

"We like to say – pizza is for we, melts are for me because sometimes you want the delicious taste of pizza all for yourself without having to order and share an entire pie," said Lindsay Morgan, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. 

"With Melts, now there's a new way to get the bold flavors of your favorite pizza – or what you might get on your favorite sandwich – just for you, whenever and wherever you want," Morgan continued.

Pizza Hut box

Pizza Hut is an American pizza restaurant chain owned by Yum! Brands Inc. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DOMINO'S PIZZA TO CLOSE ALL LOCATIONS IN ITALY AFTER 7 YEARS: REPORT 

Participating restaurants are selling Pizza Hut Melts for $6.99, according to the chain’s press release.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
YUM YUM! BRANDS INC. 109.98 +3.21 +3.01%
PZZA PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL INC. 72.24 +3.94 +5.77%
DPZ DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 321.16 +3.82 +1.20%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

Competing non-pizza menu items in the handheld category at major pizza chains include Papa John’s Papadia, a flatbread sandwich, and Domino’s list of sub sandwiches.