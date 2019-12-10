Peloton commercial's husband: I don't see the sexism

The husband in Peloton’s controversial holiday ad said being in the spotlight has been good and bad for his career.

While he’s been able to tell his side of the story to different media outlets, the actor — an elementary school gym teacher by day -- told FOX Business he’s been receiving hurtful messages, which he doesn’t appreciate because he doesn’t believe the commercial is sexist.

“When I watch the commercial, I just don't see it. I don't see these sexist allegations that people are talking about,” Sean Hunter told Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

The woman who starred alongside Hunter landed a spot in Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin ad poking fun at the Peleton commercial. Hunter said he is hopeful it would also spark some new opportunities for him.

“I do have an audition today that I'll be going to, so fingers crossed for that one,” he said.

The Vancouver, Canada-based actor said since the commercial he has received an outpouring of “positive” support from his family and the school where he works.

“I've felt the support and it's great,” he said.

Hunter said although he didn’t receive his own Peloton bike as payment for the commercial, he would love to get one even though he would have to put down a few down payments.

“It is a little bit expensive, but I can, of course, afford it," he said. “So it would be great.”

Hunter also has no qualms about gifting a Peloton to his significant other, he said. But he’s actually in the market for a different type of bike.

“I was actually thinking of getting her something similar for Christmas,” he said. “It wasn't gonna be a Peloton, but it was gonna be kind of an exercise class and we would be doing it together.”

