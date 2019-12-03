Peloton holiday commercial catches criticism, with some online calling it sexist

Peloton's holiday ad, "The Gift that Gives Back," has been catching some serious flak.

The commercial depicts a young mom who's surprised with a Peloton bike for Christmas. She embarks on her cycling journey and graciously thanks her husband as the year progresses.

"A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me," the woman says to her husband in a video message. "Thank you."

One social media user called it an advertising fail.

FOX Business’ Kristina Partsinevolos told FOX Business' Stuart Varney on Tuesday that people are complaining about the ad.

"You could put it into the category of men giving a woman elastic bands to work out her thighs or a broom to clean the house," Partsinevolos said. "Here's a woman who is nervous to try this bike and she's filming it … she goes through this whole experience and then thanks her husband."

Partsinevolos said the criticisms online are focused on the way the woman almost looks at her husband for approval "like a dog does."

The woman is viewed as "slim and attractive" but, to the viewer, experiences no physical change throughout her year-long fitness journey.

"It all kind of looks exactly the same to me," Partsinevolos said.

Fox News Headlines 24/7 reporter Carly Shimkus called the ad "cringe-worthy" and "super cheesy" but not sexist at all.

"I'm going to go on record and say anybody can buy me a Peloton bike," Shimkus said. "These things cost $2,250. It's a very generous gift."

