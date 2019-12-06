Aviation Gin enlists Peloton commercial actress to mock exercise brand's ad

Aviation Gin, the liquor brand owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, mocked Peloton’s widely criticized holiday commercial on Friday with a little help from the same actress who appeared in the controversial ad.

In an Aviation Gin commercial posted to Reynolds’ Twitter account, the actress sits at a bar with two friends in front of martini glasses. The friends console the actress, who offers a toast (“To new beginnings”) and proceeds to chug her entire glass in one sip.

“Exercise bike not included #AviationGin,” Reynolds wrote alongside the commercial. The ad itself is titled “The Gift That Doesn’t Give Back.” The name is also a riff on Peloton’s commercial, which is called “The Gift That Gives Back.”

The actress in Aviation Gin’s commercial is the same one from Peloton’s commercial, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to FOX Business.

Peloton, a company known for its high-end exercise bikes, lost more than $1 billion in value this week as the market reacted to widespread criticism of its holiday commercial. In the Peloton ad, the actress chronicles a year of workouts after her husband bought her a Peloton bike for Christmas.

Critics derided the commercial as sexist, arguing that the husband in the ad was pressuring his wife to stay thin. Some social media users commented that the character in the commercial looked scared and should consider a divorce.

Actor Sean Hunter, who played the husband in Peloton’s commercial, told Psychology Today this week that he has encountered a wave of negative feedback over the role. One person purportedly told him the commercial was a “symbol of the patriarchy.”

"I currently sit here hoping that I’ll be able to continue auditioning for commercials without any taint, and that if my students happen to find the commercial and recognize me, they won’t think about me any different than they already know me,” Hunter said in the article.

