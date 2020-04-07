Papa John’s easing coronavirus concerns with ‘no-contact’ delivery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Papa John’s wants to deliver your food without ever touching it.

The restaurant chain said on its website that it’s rolled out a “no-contact delivery” measure to ensure the safety of its customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patrons who order online or through the app can check the “Leave at My Door” option to eliminate in-person handoffs. As well, workers will apply a secure seal to the lid of the box.

When your order is ready, the driver will leave it on a cleaned surface in front of your house, the store said. Order payment and tipping are handled digitally when you order online.

“There are lots of ways for Papa John’s to get you your pizza. But no matter how, we want you to know that from our 450-degree oven, to box, to you, it’s our policy that your pizza is never touched once it comes out of the oven,” Papa John’s website explains.

While restaurants across the United States have been forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some remain operational as delivery- or takeout-only venues. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying 6 feet away from others.

In a press statement last week, Papa John’s President and Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch said: “Our team members’ health and safety is always our top priority, and even more so now because of the critical importance of their work.”

And in addition to no-contact deliveries, the brand said it expanded its benefits to include free virtual doctor visits for employees and has also ramped up its hiring to provide thousands of jobs to workers displaced by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Papa John’s is not the only brand helping out, however. Some delivery apps like Postmates and Uber Eats have rolled out no-contact delivery as well. Chick-fil-A is introducing hand-washing stations for workers at its drive-thru and mall locations. And big retailers Amazon and Walmart are enforcing temperature checks when employees report to work.

Meanwhile, brands including Amazon and Walmart, as well as McDonald’s and Starbucks, have offered pay bumps and other emergency benefits to assist workers in crisis.

In March, 701,000 jobs were lost in the United States, which broke a decade-long record of employment growth as new regulations closed stores and forced people to stay home.

