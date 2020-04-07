Chick-fil-A combating coronavirus with drive-thru hand-washing stations

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chick-fil-A is installing hand-washing stations at its drive-thru and mall locations to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The rollout should be complete by Saturday.

In a statement to FOX Business, the fast-casual chain said it is instructing team members to wash their hands a minimum of once every 30 minutes and each time they handle cash. Guests will be encouraged to swipe their own credit or debit cards.

The brand said it is also providing cleaning wipes for employees to regularly sanitize their hands in addition to handwashing and frequently disinfect other items they may touch.

Customers may also see workers wearing face masks or other forms of protection.

"As our restaurants continue to serve local communities through our drive-thrus, we are working to adapt our operations to serve guests while helping combat the spread of COVID-19, a company spokesperson said. "Because the CDC has advised handwashing with soap and water is the most effective way to reduce risks of an infection, we are deploying new outdoor handwashing stations for our team members."

And in a press statement last week, President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos wrote: "Our lives have drastically changed and our concern — for ourselves, for our communities and for one another — is heightened. All of us at Chick-fil-A want you to know we are in this with you and committed to serving your community with the utmost attention to safety – both for our Operators, their Team Members and all of you.”

The health and safety of "those who serve and those we serve is always first and foremost," Tassopoulos continued. "Everything we do is first examined through this lens."

While restaurants across the United States have been forced to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some remain operational as delivery- or takeout-only venues. To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged regular disinfecting, hand-washing, wearing face covers and staying six feet away from others.

Chick-fil-A is not the only brand implementing robust cleaning policies.

Retailers Amazon and Walmart are enforcing temperature checks when employees report to work. Home Depot and Starbucks are providing thermometers and asking staff to self-monitor. And McDonald's said it will screen workers before they start their shifts.

