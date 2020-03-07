Postmates takes coronavirus precautions, introduces 'non-contact deliveries'

Food delivery app Postmates introduced "non-contact deliveries" on Friday in light of novel coronavirus concerns.

The purpose of the new feature is to give customers the option to have deliveries dropped off rather than handed off via person-to-person contact to avoid the spread of germs.

"Today, we're introducing Dropoff Options which will give our customers the ability to specify how they'd like to receive deliveries. Customers can choose to meet their Postmate at the door, as they have before, meet curbside, or go non-contact and have deliveries left at the door," a blog post from the app reads.

Customers will use the app like normal but will be given the option to select a delivery method preference.

"We know there are always people who, for health and other reasons, might prefer a non-contact delivery experience and we believe this will provide customers with that option," the post reads.

The decision by Postmates comes as rideshare and delivery apps alike contemplate ways to keep both customers and workers safe since the services do require contact with other people, whether that means handing food to a customer or getting in a driver's car.

Harry Campbell, founder at popular rideshare blog and podcast The Rideshare Guy, told FOX Business on Thursday that grocery store delivery app InstaCart is also experiencing a "big boom" right now in what is likely a correlation with people who are "in the prepping phase and stocking up on supplies in case things take a turn."

Other grocery delivery apps like eMeals have seen a surge in business. Orders submitted to eMeals and other apps, such as Amazon, Instacart and Walmart, had a week-over-week increase of 76 percent.

Uber, Lyft and other apps have issued precautionary safety measures for drivers and customers to avoid spreading germs.

