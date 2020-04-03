US employers shed 701,000 jobs in March, unemployment jumped to 4.4%, as coronavirus ravages economy

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The U.S. economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, snapping a decade-long record of employment growth, as strict measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and forced Americans to stay at home.

It was the first decline in payrolls since September 2010, and the steepest since March 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession.

The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent, up from a half-century low of 3.5 percent in February.

Economists surveyed by Refinitiv had forecast a payroll decline of 100,000 and the unemployment rate to rise to 3.8 percent.

Restaurants, bars, hotels, airlines, cruise lines, automakers and entertainment venues have been hit hard by the pandemic as a growing number of jurisdictions have ordered the closure of nonessential businesses and directed residents to stay at home.

But the Labor Department’s employment report, which is based on surveys conducted in the early weeks of the month, when large swaths of the economy had not yet shut down, does not fully reflect the depth of the economic calamity that the virus outbreak has inflicted. In the final two weeks of the month, 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, a stunning sign of the scope of the economic crash.

The U.S. has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with more than 245,573 people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 6,000 people in the country have died from the virus.

Estimates vary drastically for how high unemployment will climb, but economists broadly agree that it will be grim. An analysis published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis last week projected that unemployment could hit 32 percent in the second quarter as more than 47 million workers are laid off because of the pandemic. That would exceed the 24.9 percent peak during the Great Depression.

