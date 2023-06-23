Over 7 million 'Baby Shark' toys recalled over risk of impalement

Millions of "Baby Shark" swimming toys sold at major retailers are being recalled because they pose risks of impalement, laceration and puncture wounds, according to federal safety regulators.

Zuru, which designs, manufactures and markets toys and consumer products, recalled 6.5 million full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim Bath Toys and 1 million mini Robo Alive Junior Mini Baby Shark Swimming Bath Toys due to the risks, according to the Consumer Product Safety Product Commission (CPSC).

The products were sold individually and in packs of three. They were also available in yellow, pink and blue.

"When using the recalled bath toys, particularly in a bathtub or wading pool, a child can slip and fall or sit onto the hard plastic top fin of the shark," the CPSC said.

Prior to the recall, the company was made aware of a dozen reports of children who either fell on top of or sat on the recalled full-size "Baby Shark" bath toy. To date, there have been no reported incidents or injuries involved with the mini shark toys.

The CPSC said the reported incidents resulted in impalement injuries, lacerations and puncture wounds to the children, including to their genital, anorectal and facial areas.

Nine of the children needed stitches or medical attention, safety regulators said.

Regulators urged consumers to "immediately" stop using the recalled toys and to contact the company for a full refund.

The recalled products were sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy, Dollar General, Family Dollar Services, HEB Grocery Company, Meijer, Target, TJX Companies, Ross and Walgreens stores nationwide. They were also available on select online marketplaces including Amazon, Target and Walmart.

The full-size toys were sold between May 2019 and March 2023, while the mini toys were sold between July 2020 through June 2023, according to the CPSC.