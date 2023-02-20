Disney-themed Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and other figurines recalled due to choking hazard

Thousands of Disney-themed figurines are being recalled because the toys’ legs and arms can detach, posing a choking hazard for small children.

The recall of the "My First" Disney figurines includes such notable characters as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stich. The soft vinyl figurines measure around 4.25 to 5.25 inches high. Some include a "bead rattle."

The toys have been sold at BuyBuy Baby and other toy, gift, and bookstores nationwide as well as on Amazon from May 2022 through December 2022 for between $15 and $19.

More than 16,000 units have been sold in the United States and an additional 600 were sold in Canada – though no injuries have been reported.

RECKITT RECALLS 145K CANS OF BABY FORMULA DUE TO POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission announced the recall on Thursday.

The agency advised consumers to immediately take the recalled toys away from children and contact the New Jersey-based toy manufacturer, Kids Preferred, for instructions on receiving a full refund.

Per the CPSC, consumers who register for the recall will receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the firm for a full refund.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

FOX Business has reached out to Kids Preferred for comment.