Nvidia's CEO has an extensive, rich real estate portfolio

Jensen Huang has seen major success with Nvidia and, according to the Wall Street Journal, invested some of it in properties for him and his family over the years.

The CEO of Nvidia has reportedly accumulated a reported net worth of $77.2 billion thanks to the AI chipmaker he created with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem.

The real estate footprint that Huang has created with his 11-figure net worth spans two states, The Journal reported earlier this week. Nvidia declined to comment.

On the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Nvidia CEO reportedly owns a large, seven-bedroom home that has beach frontage. The property, part of a luxury gated community, also features a pool in the backyard.

NVIDIA CEO IS $9.6B RICHER AS AI CHIPMAKER'S STOCK SOARS

Hawaii has become a popular destination for the wealthy to purchase property over the years.

The nearly 8,000-square-foot house has belonged to Huang since 2004, when he splashed out $7.5 million to acquire it, according to The Journal.

Huang’s other real estate is located in California, the outlet reported.

An LLC connected to the Nvidia CEO reportedly has ownership of a multi-story, 11,400-plus square foot house in the "Gold Coast" area of San Francisco known for its wealthy residents. It was bought about seven years ago at a $38 million price, according to the outlet.

The old listing for the property said there was a library, in-home fitness center, home theater, multiple fireplaces and other amenities inside the home.

The Wall Street Journal also reported Huang acquired a $6.9 million mansion two decades ago in Los Altos Hills, which is in the same county as Nvidia’s main offices.

JEFF BEZOS ADDS TO FLORIDA REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT

The house sits on over an acre of land and has a pool, according to Zillow.

Huang’s past real estate holdings include a starter home he sold in the late 80s and a subsequent 2,300-square-foot home he offloaded in 2002, both in San Jose, according to The Journal.

He reportedly parted ways with the latter, which he bought before starting Nvidia, for $162,000 more than he spent to acquire it.

Huang has run Nvidia as its CEO since co-founding the tech firm in the early 90s. He reportedly once got a design resembling the company’s logo tattooed on his arm.

The company has seen massive gains recently from the increasing popularity of AI, with its shares posting an over 273% jump over 12 months.

NVIDIA'S STOCK SOARS AFTER AI BOOM LIFTS REVENUE 265%

In the fourth quarter, it brought in $22.1 billion in revenue, a massive increase of 265% from the same period a year ago. Its net income jumped 769% year-over-year.

Nvidia

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 875.28 -51.41 -5.55%

"Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations," Huang said in February of accelerated computing and generative AI.