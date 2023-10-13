Jeff Bezos adds to Florida real estate footprint

Following a long European summer vacation on his yacht, the "Koru," with fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly made another real estate purchase on a Florida island some call "Billionaire Bunker."

The move, reported Thursday by Bloomberg, marks the second time he has done so to acquire property on the wealthy southern Florida barrier island of Indian Creek. The first transaction was made at the end of June, when he acquired a $68 million home there, according to The Real Deal.

FOX Business takes a look at his reported Florida properties.

The $79 million Florida property

The amount Bezos handed over to get his new Indian Creek property totaled $79 million, according to Bloomberg. The massive home reportedly sits adjacent to the one he bought not long ago.

Inside the 19,000-square-foot mansion, there are seven bedrooms and twice as many full bathrooms, according to its Zillow listing. The mansion sits on 1.8 acres.

Bloomberg reported it also comes with a pool, wine cellar and other luxurious amenities.

Douglas Elliman Realtors were involved in the sale of the home, according to the outlet. FOX Business reached to them and a Bezos spokesperson for comment regarding the house but did not receive responses by the time of publication.

Bezos reportedly got engaged to Sanchez in May, when she was spotted wearing a sparkling diamond while aboard his yacht.

The $68 million Florida property

The nearby mansion Bezos took ownership of in late June includes 9,000 square feet of space, The Real Deal reported.

Builders reportedly first constructed it nearly 60 years ago, with the since-renovated house including a trio of bedrooms.

Its land parcel is larger, at 2.8 acres, according to The Real Deal. It could reportedly wind up being torn down to make way for a new build.

His other properties

In August, Forbes reported Bezos has made moves over the years for nine homes. That figure did not include his most recent Indian Creek acquisition.

According to the outlet, much of his $152.6 billion fortune stems from Amazon, the e-commerce giant he founded. He holds nearly 10% of company stock.

The company's market capitalization was $1.34 trillion as of Friday evening.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.