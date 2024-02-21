Expand / Collapse search
Nvidia's revenue soars 265% year over year due to generative AI boom

Nvidia's fourth quarter earnings beat Wall Street's expectations thanks to generative AI

Artificial intelligence powerhouse Nvidia announced its highly-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings report on Wednesday which showed a massive jump in quarterly revenue from a year ago, reassuring investors that its AI edge is alive and well.

Nvidia's revenue in the fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 28, was up 265% from a year ago and 22% from the prior quarter and totaled $22.1 billion – beating analysts' estimates of $20.6 billion. For fiscal year 2024, Nvidia's revenue rose 126% to $60.9 billion.

"Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

