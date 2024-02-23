Nvidia CEO is $9.6B richer as AI chipmaker's stock soars

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth jumped by $9.6 billion on Thursday as the AI chipmaker's stock surged after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.

Huang's overall net worth is estimated at $69.2 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

Nvidia reported Wednesday that it had generated fourth-quarter revenues of $22.1 billion, marking a 265% increase from the prior year. Its net income rose by 769% year over year.

"Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point," Huang said in a statement accompanying the quarterly release. "Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations."

Huang, at his current net worth, holds the No. 21 spot on Bloomberg’s ranking of the world’s wealthiest people.

Huang has run Nvidia as its CEO since he co-founded the tech firm over three decades ago. Huang reportedly has a design resembling the company’s logo tattooed on his arm.

The company saw its market capitalization climb above $2 trillion during Friday's trading session.

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.