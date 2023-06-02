Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Lottery

Woman in North Carolina wins her second 'major' lottery prize in less than 3 years

Forest City, North Carolina, woman doubles her luck by winning another 6-figure prize

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for June 2

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

A woman in North Carolina has doubled her luck after winning a second six-figure prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Teressa Williams, of Forest City, first won $150,000 in November 2020 on the Holiday Luck X50 scratch-off, the North Carolina Education Lottery shared in a recent press release.

Williams' latest $100,000 jackpot win from a $20 Mega 7 scratch-off ticket was purchased from Prisha Mart in Forest City, on the US 74A Bypass, the release stated.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS $1M ON LOTTERY SCRATCH-OFF, HIS SECOND BIG PRIZE OF 2023

The Mega 7 game debuted in October "with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes," according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

There are still two of the $2 million prizes and two $100,000 prizes that have yet to be claimed, the lottery agency added.

Williams arrived at the lottery headquarters on Wednesday, May 31, to collect her earnings.

She won the $100,000 prize, but after the required state and federal tax withholdings, she went home with $71,256, the press released stated.

NORTH CAROLINA MAN WINS $2M LOTTERY AFTER WINNING $1M TWO YEARS AGO

The North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket sales go towards the state education programs, raising an average of $2.5 million a day for education, the lottery agency's website states.

lottery ticket

Teressa Williams, of Rutherford County, North Carolina, first won $150,000 in November 2020 on the Holiday Luck X50 scratch-off. In May 2023, she won $100,000 prize on a Mega 7 scratch-off ticket. (iStock / iStock)

The state of North Carolina used funds raised by the lottery to provide Rutherford County with a $15 million grant going towards the build of a new middle school, the lottery agency stated. Last year, the lottery raised $929 million in support of education programs across the state.

WOMAN HITS LOTTERY FOR THIRD TIME WITH $2M SCRATCH-OFF WIN, AND SHE'S NOT PLANNING TO STOP: 'HAVING FUN'

The North Carolina State Lottery Act was signed into law in 2005 "just 399 days after entering the market, sales topped $1 billion," the North Carolina Education lottery wrote on it's "Our Story" page.

The different retailers that partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery receives a 7% commissions and $50,000 incentive if the organization sells a winning jackpot ticket in the Powerball or Mega Millions games, the site shared.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE