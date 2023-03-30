Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina man wins $2M lottery after winning $1M two years ago

Pharris Frank of Davie County, North Carolina, has doubled his luck with two lottery wins

A man in North Carolina who won the $1 million lottery nearly two years ago, has repeated his luck with a second lottery win of $2 million.

Pharris Frank, 41, from Davie County, recently purchased the $20 Diamond Dazzler scratch-off from Handy House located at Arendell Street in Morehead City, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Frank called his wife after realizing he had won saying, "I did it again," the press release reported.

Frank arrived at the North Carolina lottery headquarters in Raleigh Monday, March 27 to claim his winnings.

He was given the option to either receive a lump sum of $1.2 million or receive his winnings as an "annuity of $100,000" over the span of 20 years, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Frank took the lump sum, which resulted in a total of $855,006 after state and federal taxes were taken out. 

North Carolina man wins lottery twice

Pharris Frank shown with his first prize in 2021, followed by his most recent prize won in North Carolina. (NCEL / Fox News)

Frank won a $1 million lottery ticket in 2021, with his earnings going towards "the wedding of his dreams," the lottery shared in a tweet following his win.

This year, he intends to take his wife on a vacation with their winnings, the release said.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has been active since 2005. In 2022, the organization raised $929.8 million for education programs.

That same year, the organization recorded $3.88 billion in ticket sales, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.