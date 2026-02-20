Nissan recalls over 640,000 vehicles for engine and gear issues

Nissan is recalling more than 640,000 vehicles as part of two separate recalls related to engine and gear issues, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

The Japanese automaker is recalling 323,917 model year 2023-2025 Nissan Rogue SUVs due to possible bearing failure that could allow hot oil to be discharged and increase the risk of an engine fire and loss of drive power, the recall report said.

The affected vehicles are equipped with a three-cylinder, 1.5-liter (KR15DDT) variable compression (VC Turbo) engine, the NHTSA said.

Nissan dealers have been instructed by the agency to reprogram the engine control software, perform a diagnostic inspection and do a test drive, all at no cost to consumers.

The automaker is separately recalling 318,781 model year 2024-2025 Rogues over broken throttle body gears. The fractured gears could lead to a loss of drive power and prevent drivers from engaging gears on restart, increasing the risk of a crash, the report said.

Nissan will begin notifying customers via mail in March 2026, the automaker told FOX Business.

In January, Nissan recalled more than 26,000 model year 2025 Sentra and Altima sedans, model year 2025-2026 Frontier pickup trucks and 2026 Kicks SUVs due to improperly welded door strikers that could increase the risk of injury or crash.

"As a result, the door striker wire loop may have insufficient strength and, in certain cases, could crack and separate from the plate."

The door striker is a key safety feature on a vehicle that keeps doors from opening in a crash.