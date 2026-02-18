Chrysler recalls over 80K vehicles due to springs that may detach while driving

Chrysler is recalling more than 80,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees in the U.S. after discovering that rear coil springs could detach while driving, creating a potential road hazard.

The recall covers 2021–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and 2021–2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L models. In total, 80,620 vehicles are affected, though regulators estimate about 0.5% may have the defect, according to a Jan. 29 notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

"A rear coil spring that detaches from the vehicle while driving may create a road hazard to operators and occupants of other vehicles," NHTSA said. "Road hazards to operators and occupants of other vehicles can cause vehicles to crash without prior warning and/or may result in injury to other road users."

The recall includes 29,139 Grand Cherokee vehicles built between June 30, 2021, and May 31, 2023, as well as approximately 51,481 Grand Cherokee L models produced between Dec. 5, 2020, and May 31, 2023, according to NHTSA.

Stellantis, Chrysler’s parent company, said the recall followed an internal investigation that found some rear coil springs may not have been properly installed.

"As a result, the rear coil spring could come out of position and potentially detach from the vehicle, which may create a road hazard for other motorists and could lead to a collision without prior warning," Stellantis spokesperson told FOX Business.

The automaker said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Dealers will inspect and repair affected vehicles free of charge.

Beyond the U.S., the recall impacts approximately 3,065 vehicles in Canada, 363 in Mexico and 1,238 vehicles in markets outside North America, according to Stellantis.

The announcement comes as Stellantis recently urged owners of roughly 225,000 older Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them immediately if they have not addressed previously recalled Takata air bag inflators.

The warning applies to certain 2003–2016 models equipped with faulty inflators that can rupture in a crash.