Multiple snack mixes recalled, including Target product, over risk of salmonella contamination

Multiple snack mix products — including a Target-sold item — are being voluntarily recalled over potential salmonella contamination, federal health officials said.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is recalling several products sold under its Fisher, Squirrel Brand and Southern Style Nuts labels, as well as a Good & Gather snack mix distributed by Target, according to a Tuesday announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall is linked to a seasoning ingredient from a third-party supplier that may have contained contaminated dry milk powder. That ingredient had previously been recalled by California Dairies, Inc.

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"The affected seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use; however, the company is taking this action as a precautionary measure because of the potential that these products may contain the presence of Salmonella," the FDA said.

The recalled items include several varieties of trail mix, such as Tex Mex Trail Mix, Gourmet Hunter Mix, Hunter Mix, Travelers Mix and Town & Country Mix, with "best by" dates extending into 2027.

A Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix sold at Target is also included.

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No illnesses have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged not to eat the products and should return them to the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

"Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA warns.

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Symptoms typically include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and lead to more severe complications.

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For a full list of all the recalled products, visit the FDA's website.

The announcement comes just days after the FDA said that Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips that were sold at retail stores nationwide over salmonella concerns.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. could not immediately be reached by FOX Business for comment.

