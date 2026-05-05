Baby formula recalled after toxin detected as officials warn parents

A baby formula brand has recalled three batches after a toxin was discovered, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA's report on Saturday, The a2 Milk Company (a2MC) voluntarily recalled its imported a2 Platinum Premium USA label infant formula for children between 0 and 12 months after additional testing found cereulide.

The recall highlights potential safety risks tied to cereulide contamination, a toxin that can cause vomiting and is difficult to eliminate once present in food products, raising concerns for parents of infants who rely on formula.

Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus that is primarily responsible for the "emetic" or vomiting type of food poisoning. It is notoriously difficult to eliminate because it can withstand high cooking temperatures and the acidic environment of the human stomach.

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A total of 63,078 units were affected, with an estimated 16,428 units sold to consumers.

The affected batches were only sold in the U.S. through the brand's website, Amazon and Meijer stores.

"Importation rights expired on December 31st, 2025, and the Product has been discontinued and removed from sale prior to the initiation of the recall," the FDA's report read.

The recalled formula was sold in 31.7 oz tins with use-by dates of July 15, 2026, January 15, 2027, and January 21, 2027. Batch numbers include 2210269454, 2210324609 and 2210321712.

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A representative for a2MC did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged to throw out affected batches or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

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This recall follows a similar incident earlier this year, when Nestle, Danone and Lactalis pulled infant formula products over potential cereulide contamination, according to a prior FOX Business report.