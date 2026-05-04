Frozen pizza sold at Walmart, Aldi recalled over salmonella concerns

Frozen pizzas sold at Walmart and Aldi are being recalled due to concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella, as well as other items.

On April 30, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services issued a public health alert for meat and poultry products containing FDA-regulated ingredients that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them, even if they are cooked thoroughly, over concerns about the food-borne bacterium.

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"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,"a Walmart spokesperson told FOX Business. "We have issued a sales restriction and removed this product from our impacted stores. We are working with the supplier to investigate."

The products contain dry milk powder that had been recalled and was used to make frozen pizzas and pork rinds, the FDA said. No confirmed cases of illness or adverse reactions have been reported due to the consumption of the recalled products, the agency said.

Walmart products recalled

Great Value Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza, 17.55 oz.

Lot codes: WC103203, WC103803

WC103203, WC103803 Best if used by: 10/9/2026, 11/7/2026

10/9/2026, 11/7/2026 EST number: M1487

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza, 23.1 oz.

Lot codes: WC104173, WC104065, WC103793

WC104173, WC104065, WC103793 Best if used by: 10/25/2026, 10/26/2026, 11/8/2026

10/25/2026, 10/26/2026, 11/8/2026 EST number: M1487

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, 23.1 oz.

Lot code: WJ100977

WJ100977 Best if used by: 12/9/2026

12/9/2026 EST number: M1928

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Aldi products recalled

Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza, 18.5 oz.

Best if used by: 10/15/2026, 10/21/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/23/2026, 10/24/2026

10/15/2026, 10/21/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/23/2026, 10/24/2026 EST number: EST5699

Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Belly Crumbles, Cooked Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza, 17.15 oz.

Best if used by: 10/15/2026, 10/21/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/23/2026, 10/24/2026

10/15/2026, 10/21/2026, 10/22/2026, 10/23/2026, 10/24/2026 EST number: EST5699

Other products recalled

Pork King Good Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds, 1.75-oz. bag

Best if used by: 6/30/2026, 7/14/2026, 7/20/2026, 7/26/2-26. 8/4/2026, 8/5/2026, 8/12/2026

6/30/2026, 7/14/2026, 7/20/2026, 7/26/2-26. 8/4/2026, 8/5/2026, 8/12/2026 EST number: EST1321

Pork King Party Size Sour Cream & Onion Pork Rinds, 7-oz. bag

Best if used by: 7/7/2026, 7/23/2026, 8/10/2026

CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

Culinary Circle Ultra Thin Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch, 16.4 oz.

Lot code: WC103309

WC103309 Best if used by: 10/18/2026

10/18/2026 EST number: M1487

M1487 Customers who purchased the products are urged not to consume them, and instead, either throw them away or return them where they were purchased, the FDA said. Retailers are urged to remove said products from store shelves.

Salmonella bacteria are a leading cause of food-borne illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, headaches, loss of appetite, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. CDC estimates Salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections in the United States every year.

FOX Business has reached out to Aldi, Pork King and Culinary Circle.