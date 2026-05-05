Popular potato chips recalled due to salmonella fears
No illnesses have been reported but customers are urged to discard affected chip products immediately
Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips that were sold at retail stores nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said.
The voluntary recall follows a notification to the company that a seasoning containing dry milk powder may contain the presence of salmonella. It was sourced from California Dairies Inc. and supplied by a third party.
The FDA said the affected seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use, but Utz is recalling the limited varieties of chips out of an abundance of caution. The company is recalling the products based on the ingredient supplier's recall.
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No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are affected, and "We are working in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall," the company told FOX Business in a statement.
Utz has not received any complaints of illness in connection with the recalled products. Customers who have the affected products should not eat them and should discard them.
Utz Quality Foods recalled products:
Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 1.5 oz.
- UPC: 83791272917
- Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26036070102, 26043070101, 26052070103
- Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/24/2026
Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 2.5 oz.
- UPC: 83791272924
- Batchcodes: 26029070104, 26044070104, 26045070104, 26058070104
- Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/31/2026
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Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 8 oz.
- UPC: 83791272931
- Batchcodes: 26024070105, 26024070104, 26029070104, 26030070104, 26037070105, 26038070105, 26044070105, 26045070105
- Best by dates: 7/27/2026, 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026
Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 2 oz.
- UPC: 83791520148
- Batchcodes: 26030070104, 26031070104, 26031070101, 26038070102, 26038070103
- Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026
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Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 1.5 oz (60 ct.)
- UPC: 83791010144
- Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26031070101, 26036070102, 26037070102
- Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026
Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip, 2 oz.
- UPC: 83791520162
- Batchcode: 26052070103
- Best by date: 8/8/2026
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Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 2.5 oz.
- UPC: 83791192208
- Batchcode: 26058070104
- Best by date: 8/31/2026
Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 8 oz.
- UPC: 83791192246
- Batchcodes: 26058070104, 26059070104
- Best by date: 8/31/2026
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Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, 2 oz.
- UPC: 83791520094
- Batchcode: 26059070104
- Best by date: 8/31/2026