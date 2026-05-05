Popular potato chips recalled due to salmonella fears

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips that were sold at retail stores nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall follows a notification to the company that a seasoning containing dry milk powder may contain the presence of salmonella. It was sourced from California Dairies Inc. and supplied by a third party.

The FDA said the affected seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use, but Utz is recalling the limited varieties of chips out of an abundance of caution. The company is recalling the products based on the ingredient supplier's recall.

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No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are affected, and "We are working in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

Utz has not received any complaints of illness in connection with the recalled products. Customers who have the affected products should not eat them and should discard them.

Utz Quality Foods recalled products:

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 1.5 oz.

UPC: 83791272917

Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26036070102, 26043070101, 26052070103

Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/24/2026

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 2.5 oz.

UPC: 83791272924

83791272924 Batchcodes: 26029070104, 26044070104, 26045070104, 26058070104

26029070104, 26044070104, 26045070104, 26058070104 Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/31/2026

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Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 8 oz.

UPC: 83791272931

83791272931 Batchcodes: 26024070105, 26024070104, 26029070104, 26030070104, 26037070105, 26038070105, 26044070105, 26045070105

26024070105, 26024070104, 26029070104, 26030070104, 26037070105, 26038070105, 26044070105, 26045070105 Best by dates: 7/27/2026, 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 2 oz.

UPC: 83791520148

83791520148 Batchcodes: 26030070104, 26031070104, 26031070101, 26038070102, 26038070103

26030070104, 26031070104, 26031070101, 26038070102, 26038070103 Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026

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Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 1.5 oz (60 ct.)

UPC: 83791010144

83791010144 Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26031070101, 26036070102, 26037070102

26030070101, 26031070101, 26036070102, 26037070102 Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026

Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip, 2 oz.

UPC: 83791520162

83791520162 Batchcode: 26052070103

26052070103 Best by date: 8/8/2026

CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 2.5 oz.

UPC: 83791192208

83791192208 Batchcode: 26058070104

26058070104 Best by date: 8/31/2026

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 8 oz.

UPC: 83791192246

83791192246 Batchcodes: 26058070104, 26059070104

26058070104, 26059070104 Best by date: 8/31/2026

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Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, 2 oz.