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Product Recalls
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Popular potato chips recalled due to salmonella fears

No illnesses have been reported but customers are urged to discard affected chip products immediately

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Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips that were sold at retail stores nationwide, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The voluntary recall follows a notification to the company that a seasoning containing dry milk powder may contain the presence of salmonella. It was sourced from California Dairies Inc. and supplied by a third party.

The FDA said the affected seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella prior to use, but Utz is recalling the limited varieties of chips out of an abundance of caution. The company is recalling the products based on the ingredient supplier's recall.

FROZEN PIZZA SOLD AT WALMART, ALDI RECALLED OVER SALMONELLA CONCERNS

No other products produced by Utz Quality Foods are affected, and "We are working in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on this recall," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

Utz has not received any complaints of illness in connection with the recalled products. Customers who have the affected products should not eat them and should discard them.

Utz Quality Foods recalled products:

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 1.5 oz.

Zapp's 1.5-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's 1.5-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791272917
  • Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26036070102, 26043070101, 26052070103
  • Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/24/2026

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 2.5 oz.

Zapp's 2.5-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's 2.5-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips. (FDA / Fox News)

  • UPC: 83791272924
  • Batchcodes: 26029070104, 26044070104, 26045070104, 26058070104
  • Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/17/2026, 8/31/2026

RAT POISON FOUND IN BABY FOOD JARS SPARKS CHILLING SCARE, SUSPECT NABBED

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips, 8 oz.

Zapp's 8-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's 8-oz. Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791272931
  • Batchcodes: 26024070105, 26024070104, 26029070104, 26030070104, 26037070105, 26038070105, 26044070105, 26045070105
  • Best by dates: 7/27/2026, 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026, 8/17/2026

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 2 oz.

Dirty salt and vinegar potato chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling Dirty brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791520148
  • Batchcodes: 26030070104, 26031070104, 26031070101, 26038070102, 26038070103
  • Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026

GHIRARDELLI RECALLS DRINK MIXES OVER POTENTIAL SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips, 1.5 oz (60 ct.)

Zapp's Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain 1.5-oz. Zapp's brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791010144
  • Batchcodes: 26030070101, 26031070101, 26036070102, 26037070102
  • Best by dates: 8/3/2026, 8/10/2026

Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip, 2 oz.

Dirty Maui onion potato chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Dirty brand Maui Onion Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791520162
  • Batchcode: 26052070103
  • Best by date: 8/8/2026

CHOCOLATE SOLD NATIONWIDE RECALLED OVER UNDECLARED ALLERGEN POSING POTENTIAL 'LIFE-THREATENING' RISK

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 2.5 oz.

Zapp's 2.5-oz. Big Cheezy Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791192208
  • Batchcode: 26058070104
  • Best by date: 8/31/2026

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip, 8 oz.

Zapp's 8-oz. Big Cheezy Potato Chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling certain Zapp's brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips. (FDA / Fox News)

  • UPC: 83791192246
  • Batchcodes: 26058070104, 26059070104
  • Best by date: 8/31/2026

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Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips, 2 oz.

Dirty sour cream and onion chips.

Utz Quality Foods is recalling Dirty brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips. (FDA)

  • UPC: 83791520094
  • Batchcode: 26059070104
  • Best by date: 8/31/2026