Multistate outbreak of highly drug-resistant salmonella linked to trendy 'superfood,' feds warn

Federal regulators warned Friday that a multistate outbreak of a highly drug-resistant salmonella infection has been linked to moringa powder, a nutrient-dense plant supplement that has recently surged in popularity as a trendy "superfood."

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducting a traceback investigation said the outbreak has been linked to certain Rosabella-brand capsules distributed nationwide by Ambrosia Brands LLC.

Moringa powder, used for medicinal and dietary purposes, is made from the dried leaves of the Moringa oleifera tree, which is native to India and often referred to as the "miracle tree."

At least seven people across seven states were infected with the outbreak strain between Nov. 7 and Jan. 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Regulators said cases were reported in Washington, Arizona, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Florida.

SALMON SOLD AT BJ’S WHOLESALE CLUB RECALLED OVER POTENTIAL LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

Three people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

The FDA said investigators have interviewed three infected individuals, all of whom reported consuming the capsules.

Regulators emphasized that the salmonella strain linked to the outbreak is resistant to all first-line and alternative antibiotics commonly used to treat salmonella infections.

The FDA also announced that Ambrosia Brands LLC has agreed to recall certain lots of Rosabella-brand moringa powder capsules from the market.

SOME GIFT CARDS SOLD AT COSTCO ARE NOW WORTHLESS

The products were sold nationwide through Ambrosia Brands’ direct-to-consumer website, TikTok Shop and Amazon.

The company emphasized that none of the affected lots were sold by them on Amazon and that it does not have any authorized resellers on the platform.

They added that some unauthorized third-party sales to consumers may have occurred through eBay, Shein or other websites.

The recalled products are 60-count capsule bottles with expiration dates ranging from March 2027 to November 2027.

Lot codes include 5020591, 5020592, 5020593, 5020594, 5020595, 5020596, 5030246, 5030247, 5030248, 5030249, 5030250, 5030251, 5040270, 5040271, 5040272, 5040273, 5040274, 5040275, 5040276, 5040277, 5040278, 5040279, 5050053, 5050054, 5050055, 5050056, 5060069, 5060070, 5060071, 5060072, 5060073, 5060074, 5060075, 5060076, 5060077, 5060078, 5060079, 5060080, 5080084, 5080085, 5080086, 5090107, 5090108, 5090109, 5090113, 5090114, 5090115, 5090116, 5090117, 5090118, 5100039, and 5100048.

MORE THAN 191,000 AROEVE AIR PURIFIERS RECALLED OVER OVERHEATING, FIRE RISK

"We continue to diligently investigate, in collaboration with FDA, this possible link of the salmonella outbreak to Rosebella Moringa Capsule," the company said in a statement. "We have discontinued use and purchase of all raw moringa leaf powder from the raw material supplier of the above referenced lots."

"Ambrosia Brands is conducting this recall voluntarily and takes this matter very seriously," it added. "We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this recall may cause our customers."

The company advised that consumers who purchased the lots should dispose of the product and not consume, sell or distribute it.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections within 12 to 72 hours of ingesting in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people with the infection can often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In more serious and rare circumstances, the organism can get into the bloodstream and produce more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.