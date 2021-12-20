The most lavish celebrity wedding celebrations of 2021

Weddings are notoriously expensive, but for celebrities that may have more than a few dollars to throw at such an event, they often go over the top.

From multi-day celebrations to jaw-dropping venues and star-studded guest lists, celebrity weddings can certainly be something to behold.

2021 saw quite a few stars tie the knot, Paris Hilton , Heather Rae Young and Jennifer Gates among them.

While many kept their ceremonies intimate and low-key due to the ongoing pandemic , here's a look at some of the year's most lavish wedding celebrations.

Paris Hilton

The famously wealthy Hilton family added a new member to their ranks when Paris, 40, married Carter Reum on Nov. 11 .

The party didn't just end there, however.

As documented in the Peacock docuseries " Paris in Love ," the star and her new hubby celebrated over the course of three days. The two threw a couple of bashes to celebrate their big day, including one that was carnival-themed .

Hello magazine reports that the venue cost $61.5 million.

Jennifer Gates

Bill Gates ' daughter Jennifer married equestrian Nayel Nassar in October in a wedding that was expectedly lavish considering her father's fortune.

The ceremony and after-party took place on her sprawling 124-acre horse farm in North Salem.

While they were able to cut costs on the venue, reports suggested that there were large structures for guests to mingle in on the property, as well as high - quality bathroom structures, fancy flowers and a gorgeous gown.

Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and The First Years of Marriage , told FOX Business that she estimated the wedding's cost to be about $2 million .

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa

Reality stars Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa tied the knot in October after teasing their upcoming nuptials for quite some time.

While details of their ceremony aren't very widely known, the pictures they've shared online showed off their stunning venue, lavish reception and decadent outfits.

Their wedding was chronicled in the HGTV special " Tarek and Heather The Big I Do ."

Meghan King

Reality star Meghan King married President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden 's nephew Cuffe Owens in October in a small but special wedding.

The Bidens attended the happy ceremony in Pennsylvania. At the time, the White House described the event as a "small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens."

The nuptials were planned by his mother and Biden's sister, Valerie, and his sisters Missy and Casey. The guest list included 50 people and took place on the Owens' front lawn.

King wore an off-white blazer dress by Rasario and Owens donned a navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Kitty Spencer, niece to the late Princess Diana , married billionaire Michael Lewis in Italy over the summer.

The black-tie ceremony took place at the sprawling Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati.

The big day was preceded by a bachelorette party thrown in honor of the then-bride-to-be on July 4, per the Daily Mail . Another celebration with her gal pals reportedly occurred the weekend before the wedding in Italy.

For their special day, Lady Spencer wore a cream lace dress with flowers and bows on it while Lewis paired a white button-down top with khaki pants.

FOX Business' Julius Young, Jessica Napoli and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report