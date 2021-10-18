Jennifer Gates shares wedding photo on Instagram in first post since marrying Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates shared her first Instagram post since her lavish wedding to now-husband Nayel Nassar.

On Monday, two days after her roughly $2 million ceremony at her sprawling 124-acre horse farm in upstate New York, the 25-year-old daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife, Melinda Gates, shared a snap of herself and Nassar walking back down the aisle as husband and wife with their arms around each other. Each is sporting a massive grin on their face.

"My universe," she wrote along with their new anniversary date "10.16.21."

Nassar also shared a similar photo from photographer Allan Zepeda along with a caption honoring his new wife.

"We did a thing this weekend!" he wrote. "Can’t wait for forever after with you @jenniferkgates. Thank you to everyone who made this the happiest day of my life."

In addition to an inside look at the alter where the big wedding took place, the snaps offer the best glimpse yet at her wedding gown.

The luxurious, star-studded event took weeks of planning. Photos that surfaced last week showed the expansive property being transformed into an opulent wedding venue, complete with a stage, elaborate pavilions, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and a stage.

The nuptials came just months after Bill and Melinda announced they were splitting after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in early August .

Jennifer and Nayel, 30, met on the prestigious show-jumping circuit and got engaged in January 2020. At the time, Jennifer shared the news on Instagram , with a photo of the two of them on a ski vacation. "Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind," she wrote.

"Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over," Jennifer gushed.

Nayel was just as delighted at the thought of spending forever with the Microsoft founder's daughter. In his own post announcing their engagement, he wrote, "SHE SAID YES!! I'm feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now. Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more. I can't wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can't imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here's to forever!"

The North Salem, New York farm proved to be a fitting location for the pair of horseback riders. Nayel represented Egypt this past summer in the Tokyo Olympics. He also rides out of Evergate Stables , which has two locations purchased through a Gates family trust. Jennifer, a medical student , is also an accomplished equestrian who was part of the Longines Global Champions Tour and the Global Champions League. She's competed in shows all over the U.S. and in Europe.

