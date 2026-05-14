More than 125,000 children’s tower stools recalled nationwide due to possible deadly defect

More than 125,000 children’s tower stools sold on Amazon are being recalled because they can tip over or collapse, creating a "risk of serious injury and death."

The recall covers Cosyland-branded children’s tower stools, models CS0003 and CS0092-4. The stools, sold in natural bamboo and gray finishes, stand about 35 inches tall and were sold on Amazon.com from April 2021 through November 2025 for about $70, according to a notice issued Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use, and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the front and back sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards," CPSC said.

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Cosyland has received 25 reports involving stability issues and falls, including eight injuries.

Injuries ranged from minor cuts and bruises to a fractured arm, according to CPSC.

Consumers are urged to stop using the stools immediately and keep them away from children until they are repaired.

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"Contact Cosyland Official for repair parts, which include protective nets, stabilizing feet, and installation instructions. The firm will mail the repair parts directly to consumers free of charge," CPSC said.

The recalled products were imported by China-based Cosyland Official.

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The recall follows a similar action last month when nearly 13,000 toddler towers across three other brands were recalled after dozens of incidents and 21 injuries were reported due to the stools collapsing or tipping, according to CPSC.

Cosyland did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Landon Mion contributed to this report.