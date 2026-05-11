Pet food sold nationwide recalled over potential salmonella risk

An Indiana-based company is voluntarily recalling one of its dog food products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Albright's Raw Pet Food of Fort Wayne is recalling one lot of its Chicken Recipe for Dogs Complete and Balanced product after routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration found one composite sample testing positive for salmonella.

"While we continue to evaluate all available data, Albright’s Raw is proceeding with this voluntary recall to ensure the highest level of safety and transparency," the company said in the recall notice.

CHOCOLATE RECALL HITS COMPANY'S ENTIRE PRODUCT LINEUP OVER SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION FEARS

The recalled products are sold as frozen 1-pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging, and are generally distributed in 30-pound cases, the company said.

One lot of the product is affected and was sold directly to consumers nationwide and to select retailers in California, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Wisconsin and by direct online sales.

FDA EXPANDS CHOCOLATE RECALL TO 8 PRODUCTS NATIONWIDE OVER SALMONELLA FEARS

Albright's Raw Pet Food said no illnesses associated with the affected lot have been confirmed or reported.

The company advises customers who have purchased the affected product not to feed it to pets and to throw it out or destroy it "in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it." A receipt, pictures of the product and information on the place of purchase are required when requesting a refund.

MULTIPLE SNACK MIXES RECALLED, INCLUDING TARGET PRODUCT, OVER RISK OF SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

"Albright’s Raw is conducting further investigation on, including third-party laboratory testing, to better understand this finding," the company said in the FDA notice. "We remain committed to producing safe, high-quality, biologically appropriate pet food and will continue to update our customers and partners as more information becomes available."

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FOX Business reached out to Albright's Raw Pet Food for additional comment.