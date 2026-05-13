Instant noodle recall issued nationwide over possible peanut contamination

A potential peanut contamination has prompted a nationwide recall of certain instant noodle packages, federal regulators announced Tuesday.

Los Angeles-based Fly By Jing voluntarily initiated the recall for select lots of its Creamy Sesame Noodles, a protein-packed vegan noodle product, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA said.

"We take food quality and safety seriously, and we are deeply sorry for any concern this causes. We are committed to making this right for every customer," Fly By Jing said.

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According to the recall, the company discovered that a third-party manufacturer used shared equipment that also processes peanuts under conditions that could pose a health risk to individuals with peanut allergies.

The affected products were distributed nationwide through its website and retail stores, including Whole Foods Market and Thrive Market, the FDA said. The company added that the products may also have been sold on TikTok.

The affected products include single and four-pack containers with lot codes 8-50052-23988-6 and 8-50052-23991-6. The impacted products carry best-by dates of Oct. 15, 2026, Dec. 6, 2026, and March 23, 2027.

Federal regulators added that the affected products were distributed to retailers between Feb. 1, 2026, and May 8, 2026.

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Fly By Jing is offering full refunds to those who purchased the affected items. Customers can return the products to their retailer for a full refund, and those who bought the items through the company’s website or TikTok Shop will also be contacted, the company said.

To ensure consumer safety, the company said it immediately stopped distribution, notified customers and retail partners, and placed all remaining inventory on hold. Fly By Jing has also implemented stricter allergen controls with its third-party manufacturer to help prevent future issues.

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No other products from the brand were included in the safety alert.

Customers seeking additional information may contact the Fly By Jing consumer hotline at 1-866-862-2645, or email recall@flybyjing.com.