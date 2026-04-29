Nearly 13K toddler towers recalled after dozens of injuries from stools collapsing, tipping

Nearly 13,000 toddler towers across three brands were recalled after dozens of incidents and 21 injuries were reported due to the stools collapsing or tipping, according to federal regulators.

The three affected products — Toetol Tower Stools, Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools and Amzcmj DGD Children’s Tower Stools — total about 12,830 stools, according to notices from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall covers about 3,000 Toetol Tower Stools, 9,700 Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools and 130 Amzcmj DGD Children’s Tower Stools.

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"The recalled tower stools can collapse or tip over while in use and a child’s torso can fit through the openings on the tower’s sides, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to tip over, fall and entrapment hazards," the notices read.

For the Toetol Tower Stools, there have been 18 reports of the stools collapsing, resulting in 11 injuries, including contusions, cuts and scrapes.

The wooden kitchen tower step stools were sold in white, gray and dark wood colors and measure about 20 inches deep, 15 inches wide and 36 inches tall with model DETD0001 printed on a label on the side. They were sold online on Amazon from October 2024 through March 2026 for about $130.

Wiifo Children’s Tower Stools had 22 incidents of stools collapsing, leading to six injuries, including contusions and scrapes.

These stools were sold in white, natural and light wood finishes, measuring about 18 inches deep, 18 inches wide and 34 inches tall with model LT005 printed on a label on the underside of the platform. The stools were sold on Amazon.com from June 2022 through March 2026 for about $60.

Amzcmj DGD Children’s Tower Stools had seven incidents of children falling from the stool or becoming entrapped, causing four injuries, such as contusions, splinters, and scrapes.

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These products were sold online on Amazon from February 2025 through March 2026 for between $85 and $100. The stools measure about 15 inches deep, 22 inches wide and 34 inches tall. They can be folded and converted into a table and a chair, and they also have a blackboard. The brand name is printed on the item's order receipt.

All three stool products were manufactured in China.

Consumers who purchased any of these stools should stop using them and immediately contact the appropriate company for a full refund, the commission said.