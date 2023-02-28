Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Energy

Michigan utility company expects to restore 'majority' of customers by Wednesday

The NWS office in Detroit tweeted Tuesday that accumulating snowfall was possible across Michigan.

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

One of Michigan's main utility companies expects to restore power for the "the majority" of its customers by the end of day Wednesday. 

Consumers Energy announced it has roughly 600 crews working around the clock to restore power after two ice storms slammed the state in less than a week. Workers from as far as Virginia have come to help.

MICHIGAN RESIDENTS, BUSINESSES FURIOUS DAYS AFTER LOSING POWER

"With favorable weather conditions today and tomorrow, the energy provider expects to have the majority of customers restored by the end of the day Wednesday," the company said in a statement Tuesday. 

The state was hit with an ice storm last Wednesday followed by high winds before getting hit with more sleet, snow and freezing rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. 

OVER 150K MICHIGAN RESIDENTS OUT OF POWER AS BAD WEATHER CONTINUES

Winter Weather Michigan

Leah Thomas looks over her disposed food items, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Beverly Hills in Oakland County, Mich. Thomas, whose home north of Detroit lost power Wednesday night, was still waiting Monday afternoon for the power to come back. ((AP Photo/Carlos Osorio / AP Images)

The second ice storm that hit the area Monday caused "more than 800 downed wires, broken trees and limbs, and interrupting power to some 45,000 homes and businesses," according to Consumers Energy. 

Over 149,000 homes and businesses were still left without power by 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.US. 

WINTER STORM GROUNDS NEARLY 1,000 FLIGHTS, KNOCKS OUT POWER FOR THOUSANDS

Since the first storm hit, Consumers Energy has been working to restore power to over 260,000 homes and businesses. 

Meanwhile, DTE Energy, the state's other main utility, announced Monday that more than 95% of its customers impacted had power restored but that its crews were still working to restore "the remaining storm-impacted customers, as well as all other customers that have experienced recent outages." 

At the storm's peak last week, DTE Energy said more than 600,000 DTE customers were left in the dark. 

Winter Weather Michigan

A DTE contractor crew works on a power line, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in northwest Detroit. Some Michigan residents faced a fourth straight day without power as crews worked to restore electricity to more than 165,000 homes and businesses in the Detroi (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio / AP Images)

BREAKING WEATHER NEWS | FOX WEATHER HOME OF AMERICA’S WEATHER TEAM

Trouble isn't over yet. 

The NWS office in Detroit tweeted Tuesday that "accumulating snowfall was possible across Michigan, pending the track of a low pressure system."

The NWS also warned that "this system has the markings for a major winter storm."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Consumers Energy said customers who are still in need of warning centers, food or other assistance while restoration efforts continue should call 2-1-1. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMS CMS ENERGY CORP. 59.70 -0.72 -1.19%
DTE DTE ENERGY CO. 111.54 -1.46 -1.29%