Michigan utility company expects to restore 'majority' of customers by Wednesday

One of Michigan's main utility companies expects to restore power for the "the majority" of its customers by the end of day Wednesday.

Consumers Energy announced it has roughly 600 crews working around the clock to restore power after two ice storms slammed the state in less than a week. Workers from as far as Virginia have come to help.

"With favorable weather conditions today and tomorrow, the energy provider expects to have the majority of customers restored by the end of the day Wednesday," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The state was hit with an ice storm last Wednesday followed by high winds before getting hit with more sleet, snow and freezing rain on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The second ice storm that hit the area Monday caused "more than 800 downed wires, broken trees and limbs, and interrupting power to some 45,000 homes and businesses," according to Consumers Energy.

Over 149,000 homes and businesses were still left without power by 1:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Since the first storm hit, Consumers Energy has been working to restore power to over 260,000 homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy, the state's other main utility, announced Monday that more than 95% of its customers impacted had power restored but that its crews were still working to restore "the remaining storm-impacted customers, as well as all other customers that have experienced recent outages."

At the storm's peak last week, DTE Energy said more than 600,000 DTE customers were left in the dark.

Trouble isn't over yet.

The NWS office in Detroit tweeted Tuesday that "accumulating snowfall was possible across Michigan, pending the track of a low pressure system."

The NWS also warned that "this system has the markings for a major winter storm."

Consumers Energy said customers who are still in need of warning centers, food or other assistance while restoration efforts continue should call 2-1-1.