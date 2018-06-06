PG&E shares fall as California links utility company to wildfires
State officials said the fires in question “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power polls.”
The utility may have liabilities tied to Northern California's devastating wildfires.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. was blamed in three lawsuits filed Tuesday for negligence in the wildfires that killed more than 40 people and destroyed more than 8,000 homes in Northern California last month.
